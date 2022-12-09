We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
General Electric (GE) HealthCare Arm Reveals Medium-Term Targets
General Electric’s (GE - Free Report) HealthCare unit has provided medium-term financial targets at an investor day held in New York on Dec 8.
GE HealthCare expects organic revenue growth in mid-single digits over the medium term. It anticipates an adjusted EBIT margin of high teens to 20% over the same time. Free cash flow conversion is estimated to be more than 85% in the medium term.
General Electric’s HealthCare unit is set to spin off into a separate public company on Jan 3, 2023. The spun off company will begin public trading the following day under the ticker symbol GEHC. GE HealthCare will cater to Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics services.
General Electric Company Price
General Electric Company price | General Electric Company Quote
GE HealthCare expects to drive revenues and growth through innovation, business optimization and organic investment. GE chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr. said, “In this next chapter as a standalone company, GE HealthCare will be even better positioned to advance its mission of precision care, while driving growth, and margin expansion.”
As a standalone company, GE HealthCare’s increased focus and agility are expected to enhance its growth and generate solid free cash flow, per a statement released by General Electric.
The spin-off of the healthcare business is part of General Electric’s plan to split its business into three independent companies — comprising GE Healthcare, GE Aviation (to be renamed GE Aerospace) and the combined operations of GE Digital, Renewable Energy and GE Power (to be named GE Vernova).
The spin-off of GE Digital, Renewable Energy and GE Power businesses is expected to be completed in early 2024. Following the completion of these transactions, GE plans to operate as an aviation-focused company starting in early 2024. GE’s separation into three public companies is expected to help each business to flourish through better operational focus, capital allocation policies and financial flexibility.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
General Electric currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks worth considering are as follows:
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). AIT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.
Applied Industrial has an estimated earnings growth rate of 14.3% for the current fiscal year. The stock has gained 26.5% in the past six months.
IDEX Corporation (IEX - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.7%, on average.
IDEX has an estimated earnings growth rate of 28.3% and 6.1% for the current and next years, respectively. The stock has rallied 26% in the past six months.