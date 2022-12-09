In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Picks New CEO as Gustafsson Steps Down
Zebra Technologies (ZBRA - Free Report) has announced Chief Product & Solutions Officer Bill Burns as its new CEO, effective Mar 1, 2023, once Anders Gustafsson steps down.
Gustafsson, who has served as ZBRA’s CEO for 15 years, will become the executive chair of the board. He will continue to serve as CEO until next March.
Burns, a technology sector veteran with more than 30 years of experience, has served as CEO in two companies prior to joining Zebra Technologies. Having been associated with ZBRA’s executive leadership team for the past seven years, he has been serving in his current role for about five years.
Zebra Technologies Corporation Price
Zebra Technologies Corporation price | Zebra Technologies Corporation Quote
Burns helped Zebra Technologies extend market share leadership and profitability across its core businesses and expand into new markets. He has also played an integral part in strengthening the company’s relationship with its customers and partners and delivering on the Enterprise Asset Intelligence vision.
Present CEO Gustafsson has emphasized the need to digitize operations as customers aim to improve workflows across broader supply chains.
As part of this leadership transition, Michael Smith, Zebra Technologies’ board chair, will become the company’s lead independent director.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Zebra Technologies presently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks within the broader Industrial Products sector are as follows:
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). AIT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.
Applied Industrial has an estimated earnings growth rate of 14.3% for the current fiscal year. The stock has gained 26.5% in the past six months.
IDEX Corporation (IEX - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.7%, on average.
IDEX has an estimated earnings growth rate of 28.3% and 6.1% for the current and next years, respectively. The stock has rallied 26% in the past six months.