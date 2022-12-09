Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Dec 9, 2022

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • ConocoPhillips’ (COP - Free Report) shares fell 2% as global oil prices continued to go down.
  • Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) jumped 6.5% as semiconductor stocks rallied.
  • Moderna, Inc.’s (MRNA - Free Report) shares rose 3.2% after the FDA authorized its COVID-19 shots for children as young as six months old.
  • Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT - Free Report) skyrocketed 74.3% after it raised its 2022 revenue forecast.
     

