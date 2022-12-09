Back to top

Image: Bigstock

JOYY (YY) Recently Broke Out Above the 200-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

JOYY (YY - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, YY broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average helps traders and analysts determine overall long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. The indicator moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

Shares of YY have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 17.3%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that YY could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account YY's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 1 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on YY for more gains in the near future.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR (YY) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks price-change stock-price-change stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today