DOMO Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Subscription Revenues Up Y/Y
Domo (DOMO - Free Report) reported a third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP loss of 13 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 50%. The company reported a loss of 32 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Revenues improved 21.4% year over year to $79 million and surpassed the consensus mark by 3.40%. International revenues in the reported quarter represented 22% of total revenues, unchanged sequentially.
Domo’s subscription revenues increased 21.9% year over year to $69 million in the reported quarter and contributed 87.4% to total revenues.
Professional Services and other revenues contributed 12.6% to total revenues. The figure was $10 million, up 18% year over year.
Domo’s shares were up 0.40% in after-hours trading.
Quarter Details
In the reported quarter, billings increased 5.4% year over year to $74 million. Domo achieved a customer gross retention rate of more than 90%.
Subscription gross margin expanded 200 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 85%.
However, in the fiscal third quarter, non-GAAP operating expenses increased 7.6% year over year to $60.6 million and accounted for 76.6% of revenues.
Operating income was $0.5 million in the fiscal third quarter compared with the $6.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Oct 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $71.1 million compared with $79.9 million as of Jul 31, 2022.
Total debt was $107.4 million as of Oct 31, 2022 compared with $106.3 million as of Jul 31, 2022.
Operating cash outflow was $6.48 million in third-quarter fiscal 2023.
Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) were $354.3 million as of Oct 31, 2022, increasing 19% year over year.
RPO expected to be recognized as revenues in the next twelve months were $230.3 million as of Oct 31, 2022, increasing 21% year over year.
Guidance
For fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, Domo expects revenues in the range of $77-$78 million.
Non-GAAP net loss is expected in the range of 7-11 cents per share in the fiscal fourth quarter.
Domo expects fiscal fourth-quarter cash flow from operations to be negative, but improve sequentially.
For the fiscal 2023, Domo expects revenues in the range of $306-$307 million.
Non-GAAP net loss is expected in the range of 68-72 cents per share for the fiscal year.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Domo currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Shares of Domo have declined 70% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 32.8%.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader sector are Richardson Electronics (RELL - Free Report) , Sanmina (SANM - Free Report) and Super Micro Computer (SMCI - Free Report) . While Richardson Electronics carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), both Sanmina and Super Micro sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Shares of Richardson Electronics, Sanmina and Super Micro Computer are up 91.6%, 53.2% and 94.8%, respectively, on a year-to-date basis.