DOMO Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Subscription Revenues Up Y/Y

Domo (DOMO - Free Report) reported a third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP loss of 13 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 50%. The company reported a loss of 32 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues improved 21.4% year over year to $79 million and surpassed the consensus mark by 3.40%. International revenues in the reported quarter represented 22% of total revenues, unchanged sequentially.

Domo’s subscription revenues increased 21.9% year over year to $69 million in the reported quarter and contributed 87.4% to total revenues.

Professional Services and other revenues contributed 12.6% to total revenues. The figure was $10 million, up 18% year over year.
 

Domo, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Domo’s shares were up 0.40% in after-hours trading.

Quarter Details

In the reported quarter, billings increased 5.4% year over year to $74 million. Domo achieved a customer gross retention rate of more than 90%.

Subscription gross margin expanded 200 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 85%.

However, in the fiscal third quarter, non-GAAP operating expenses increased 7.6% year over year to $60.6 million and accounted for 76.6% of revenues.

Operating income was $0.5 million in the fiscal third quarter compared with the $6.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Oct 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $71.1 million compared with $79.9 million as of Jul 31, 2022.

Total debt was $107.4 million as of Oct 31, 2022 compared with $106.3 million as of Jul 31, 2022.

Operating cash outflow was $6.48 million in third-quarter fiscal 2023.

Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) were $354.3 million as of Oct 31, 2022, increasing 19% year over year.

RPO expected to be recognized as revenues in the next twelve months were $230.3 million as of Oct 31, 2022, increasing 21% year over year.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, Domo expects revenues in the range of $77-$78 million.

Non-GAAP net loss is expected in the range of 7-11 cents per share in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Domo expects fiscal fourth-quarter cash flow from operations to be negative, but improve sequentially.

For the fiscal 2023, Domo expects revenues in the range of $306-$307 million.

Non-GAAP net loss is expected in the range of 68-72 cents per share for the fiscal year.

