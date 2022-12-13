We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why You Should Retain Stericycle (SRCL) in Your Portfolio Now
Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL - Free Report) is currently benefiting from its comprehensive multiyear Business Transformation and solid liquidity.
SRCL’s 2022 and 2023 revenues are anticipated to grow 3.3% and 2.7% from the respective year-ago reported figures. Shares of SRCL have gained 14.7% in the past six months compared with a 10.8% rise of the industry it belongs to.
Factors That Augur Well
Stericycle’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) wast 1.02 at the end of third-quarter 2022, higher than 0.96 recorded at the end of second-quarter 2022 and 0.83 reported in the prior-year quarter. The gradually increasing current ratio bodes well for Stericycle.
Stericycle is progressing well with its comprehensive multiyear Business Transformation initiative aimed to improve its long-term operational and financial performance. Initiated in 2017, the five key objectives of the program include: improving the quality of revenues; driving operational efficiency through work measurement, asset optimization, technology and strategic sourcing; rationalizing portfolio through divestitures; lowering debt and bettering leverage; and implementing ERP.
A Key Risk
Stericycle operates in a highly competitive industry. The barriers to entry in the regulated waste collection and disposal business are very high.
In addition to stiff competition from large national companies, many small, regional and local companies compete aggressively in terms of pricing. This had earlier forced Stericycle to reduce prices to retain its existing customers and attract new ones. The threat of pricing pressure is expected to prevail in the future as well.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Stericycle currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH - Free Report) and Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN - Free Report) .
Booz Allen carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. BAH has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.9%.
Booz Allen delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8%, on average.
Cross Country Healthcare is currently Zacks #2 Ranked. CCRN has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6%.
CCRN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average.