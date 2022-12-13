We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
3M (MMM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
3M (MMM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $126.85, moving +0.87% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics had lost 5.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector gained 3.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.12%.
3M will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.41, up 4.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.13 billion, down 5.63% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.22 per share and revenue of $34.27 billion, which would represent changes of +0.99% and -3.06%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for 3M. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. 3M is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that 3M has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.31 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.34, so we one might conclude that 3M is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that MMM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as of yesterday's close.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.