Verizon Communications (VZ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Verizon Communications (VZ - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $37.95, moving +1.47% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.
Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had lost 2.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.12%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Verizon Communications as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Verizon Communications is projected to report earnings of $1.22 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.87%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $35.17 billion, up 3.24% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.19 per share and revenue of $136.77 billion, which would represent changes of -3.71% and +2.36%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Verizon Communications. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher within the past month. Verizon Communications is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Verizon Communications is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.21. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.18.
Also, we should mention that VZ has a PEG ratio of 1.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Wireless National stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.18 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.