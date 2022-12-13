We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
United States Steel (X) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
United States Steel (X - Free Report) closed at $25.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.57% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.
Coming into today, shares of the steel maker had gained 6.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 8.89%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.12%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from United States Steel as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, United States Steel is projected to report earnings of $0.47 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 87.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.21 billion, down 25.09% from the prior-year quarter.
X's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.28 per share and revenue of $20.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -31.16% and +3.23%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for United States Steel. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% lower. United States Steel is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
Digging into valuation, United States Steel currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.74. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.88.
The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.