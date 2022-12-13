In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Carlisle (CSL) Sets Goal to Achieve Net-Zero Emissions by 2050
Carlisle Companies (CSL - Free Report) has announced its commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The company aims to accomplish near-term greenhouse gas reduction targets through the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).
The SBTi is a collaboration among the Carbon Disclosure Project, the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute and the World Wide Fund for Nature, focusing on partnering with companies to help them with emission reduction initiatives using science-based targets.
As part of its sustainability initiative, Carlisle has been committed to delivering products that improve the energy efficiency of buildings while simultaneously reducing emissions from manufacturing facilities and lowering construction material volumes in landfills.
Carlisle Companies Incorporated Price
Carlisle Companies Incorporated price | Carlisle Companies Incorporated Quote
Carlisle’s president and chief executive officer, Chris Koch, said, "Our announcement today of Carlisle’s commitment to achieve Net-Zero by 2050 is another significant milestone on our ESG journey. We understand the path to Net-Zero cannot happen overnight, requires substantial effort from our supply chain partners, and will also depend on significant changes to global energy infrastructure.”
