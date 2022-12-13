Here's Why Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Stock is a Great Pick

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation ( BAH Quick Quote BAH - Free Report) is a consulting solutions provider that has performed extremely well over the past year and has the potential to sustain momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you haven’t taken advantage of the share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio. What Makes BAH an Attractive Pick? An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run over the year. Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton have returned 24% compared with the 13.8% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 17.4% decline of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Solid Rank: BAH currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities for investors. Thus, the company appears to be a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here . Northward Estimate Revisions: Seven estimates for fiscal 2023 moved north in the past 60 days versus no southward revision, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 earnings has moved up 2.5% in the past 60 days. Positive Earnings Surprise History: BAH has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 8.8% on average. Strong Growth Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAH’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $4.47, implying 6.2% year-over-year growth. Moreover, earnings are expected to register a 10% increase in fiscal 2024. Growth Factors: Booz Allen Hamilton’s VoLT strategy focuses on integrating velocity, leadership and technology in the process of transformation. Key focus areas on the velocity front are increasing innovation, strengthening market position through mergers, acquisitions and partnerships, and client-centric decision-making. The leadership front involves initiatives to promptly utilize leadership in identifying client needs and scaling businesses. On the technology front, the company focuses on developing and expanding next-generation technology and solutions.
BAH has a large addressable market as it serves the government, which is one of the world’s largest consumers of technology and management consulting services. The agencies of the U.S. intelligence community also offer an additional market. Further, the company has a lot of opportunities in global commercial markets where it has relatively low penetration.
Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks
Business Services sector are Jamf Holding Corp. ( JAMF Quick Quote JAMF - Free Report) and Core & Main , Inc. ( CNM Quick Quote CNM - Free Report) .
Jamf Holding carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a VGM Score of B. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has remained unchanged in the past 60 days.
JAMF’s earnings and revenues are expected to increase 69.1% and 21.3% year over year, respectively, in 2023. JAMF has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 35.1%.
Core & Main currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a VGM Score of B. The consensus mark for the company’s fiscal 2023 earnings has remained unchanged in the past 60 days.
CNM’s earnings are expected to increase 124.1% year over year in fiscal 2023. CNM has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 13.8%.
