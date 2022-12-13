Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Dec 13, 2022

  • Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP - Free Report) surged 26.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share.
  • Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s (HZNP - Free Report) shares soared 15.5% after Amgen Inc. (AMGN - Free Report) agreed to acquire the company in an all-cash deal valued at $27.8 billion.
  • Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN - Free Report) plummeted 6.2% after the electric vehicle makes said that it won’t go ahead with its earlier plans of making electric vans with Mercedes-Benz in Europe.
  • The Boeing Company’s (BA - Free Report) shares gained 3.8% on reports that the company is close to a deal with Air India.

