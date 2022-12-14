We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
General Electric (GE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
General Electric (GE - Free Report) closed at $82.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.4% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the industrial conglomerate had lost 3.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector lost 0.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.09%.
General Electric will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect General Electric to post earnings of $1.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.74%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.88 billion, up 7.79% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.54 per share and revenue of $75.86 billion, which would represent changes of +19.81% and +2.33%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for General Electric. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. General Electric is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, General Electric currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 32.79. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.43.
Also, we should mention that GE has a PEG ratio of 4.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.83 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow GE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.