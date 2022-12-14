Back to top

Shares of JetBlue (JBLU) Down 7.67% Yesterday: Here's Why

Shares of JetBlue Airways (JBLU - Free Report) declined 7.67% on Dec 13, closing the trading session at $7.10 per share. The downside was due to the warning of air-travel demand being not as strong as expected for the month of December.

With hurricane Nicole impacting operations, close-in demand for the final month of the year has been weaker than expected. Apart from the hurricane, the holiday calendar timing this year had a greater-than-expected negative impact.

As a result, JBLU now anticipates revenue per available seat mile for the fourth quarter of 2022 to be at the low-end of its earlier guided range of 15-19% increase from fourth-quarter 2019 actuals. Other aspects of the fourth-quarter guidance are unchanged.

Capacity is still anticipated to increase in the 1-4% range from fourth-quarter 2019 actuals. CASM, excluding fuel and special items, is predicted to rise 8.5-10.5%. For fourth-quarter 2022, JetBlue still expects fuel price per gallon to be $3.65.

JetBlue’s disappointing comments on air-travel demand for the month of December resulted in declination of shares of most other airline companies on Dec 13. The NYSE Airline index lost 2.96% of its value yesterday, as most of its constituents ended the day in the red.

