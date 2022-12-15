We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
General Electric (GE) Cloud-based Software Chosen by ELPEDISON
General Electric Company’s (GE - Free Report) business unit GE Digital announced that its cloud-based Asset Performance Management (APM) Reliability software has been selected by ELPEDISON S.A., Greece’s first independent energy producer, to enhance the accuracy of the latter’s combined cycle fleet.
ELPEDISON will install the APM Reliability software in its Thisvi and Thessaloniki power plants.
The APM Reliability software brings down unexpected downtime by detecting equipment issues in advance. It allows the asset-intensive organizations to monitor their operations and also provides them with a comprehensive set of analytical tools—including digital twin blueprints. The application aids in lowering asset failures, increasing production availability as well as controlling costs. From the plant to the enterprise, the software can work across the assets including fixed, rotating, and non-rotating, manufacturers (GE and non-GE), equipment types and industries as well.
The installation of the APM Reliability software bolsters the existing strategic relationship between the two companies. It is worth noting that GE Gas Power completed a project in September 2021 to upgrade ELPEDISON’s Thessaloniki power plant with a GE 9F gas turbine and a Franco Tosi-supplied steam turbine. As part of the project, GE Digital’s Operations Performance Management software was installed for use by ELPEDISON to analyze Thessaloniki’s plant operations and monitor thermal performance to improve efficiency and flexibility.
