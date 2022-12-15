We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) closed at $106.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.74% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 6.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.
Exxon Mobil will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Exxon Mobil is projected to report earnings of $3.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 53.66%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $102.01 billion, up 20.06% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.86 per share and revenue of $421.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of +157.62% and +47.54%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.41% lower. Exxon Mobil is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Exxon Mobil has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.74 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.19, which means Exxon Mobil is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that XOM has a PEG ratio of 0.31 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. XOM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.62 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow XOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.