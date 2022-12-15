We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $24.34, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 1.93% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.66% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Enterprise Products Partners as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post earnings of $0.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.3 billion, up 25.78% from the year-ago period.
EPD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.47 per share and revenue of $58.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.62% and +42.17%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% lower. Enterprise Products Partners is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.88. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.64.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.