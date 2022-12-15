We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MasterCard (MA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
MasterCard (MA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $357.51, moving +0.1% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.
Heading into today, shares of the processor of debit and credit card payments had gained 3.97% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 2.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.
MasterCard will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, MasterCard is projected to report earnings of $2.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.77 billion, up 10.53% from the year-ago period.
MA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.58 per share and revenue of $22.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.95% and +17.32%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MasterCard. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower. MasterCard is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, MasterCard currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.75. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.14, which means MasterCard is trading at a premium to the group.
We can also see that MA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.91 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.