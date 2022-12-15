We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Waste Management (WM) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know
Waste Management (WM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $166.54, moving -0.13% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.
Coming into today, shares of the garbage and recycling hauler had gained 6.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 2.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Waste Management as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Waste Management is projected to report earnings of $1.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.7%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.98 billion, up 6.56% from the year-ago period.
WM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.70 per share and revenue of $19.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.77% and +10.13%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Waste Management should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Waste Management is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Waste Management's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 29.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.34, so we one might conclude that Waste Management is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that WM has a PEG ratio of 2.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Waste Removal Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.33 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 133, putting it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.