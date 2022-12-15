We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS - Free Report) closed at $85.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.28% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.
Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor services company had gained 10.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.89%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Axcelis Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.05, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $236 million, up 14.74% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.80 per share and revenue of $889.9 million, which would represent changes of +66.67% and +34.34%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Axcelis Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Axcelis Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.04. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.73.
The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.