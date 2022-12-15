We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Prologis (PLD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Prologis (PLD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $121.58, moving +0.4% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial real estate developer had gained 7.4% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 0.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Prologis as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Prologis to post earnings of $1.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.04%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.35 billion, up 25.92% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.13 per share and revenue of $4.7 billion. These totals would mark changes of +23.61% and +13.34%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Prologis is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Prologis is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.62. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.44.
We can also see that PLD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.07 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.