We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Grab These 3 Technology Mutual Funds for Steady Growth
Risk lovers seeking healthy returns over a fairly long investment horizon may opt for technology mutual funds. The technology sector is believed to be poised for a brighter earnings performance than others owing to innovation and greater demand. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies — such as wearables, VR headsets, drones, virtual reality devices and artificial intelligence — are the key catalysts for the sector.
Meanwhile, most mutual funds investing in securities from these sectors prefer a growth-oriented approach, focusing on companies with strong fundamentals and relatively higher investment prospects. Technology now has broader coverage than just hardware and software companies. Social media and Internet companies are also part of the technology landscape today.
Below, we share with you three top-ranked Technology mutual funds, namely Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors Fund (FELIX - Free Report) , Fidelity Select Technology (FSPTX - Free Report) and Black Oak Emerging Technology Fund (BOGSX - Free Report) . Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors Fund invests the majority of its net assets in securities of domestic and foreign companies that are principally engaged in the business of semiconductors and related equipment. FELIX chooses to invest in stocks based on the fundamental analysis of each issuer's financial condition, industry position and market and economic conditions.
Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors Fund has three-year annualized returns of 16.5%. As of July 2022, FELIX held 47 issues, with 21.1% of its assets invested in NVIDIA Corp.
Fidelity Select Technology seeks capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in common stocks of domestic and foreign companies that benefit significantly from technology advances and improvement. FSPTX uses fundamental analysis like financial condition, industry position and market conditions to select investments.
Fidelity Select Technology has three-year annualized returns of 13%. FSPTX has an expense ratio of 0.67% compared with the category average of 1.05%.
Black Oak Emerging Technology Fund invests the majority of its net assets in equity securities of emerging technology companies. BOGSX invests primarily in common stocks of companies that the advisor considers well-positioned to become market leaders.
Black Oak Emerging Technology Fund has three-year annualized returns of 15.1%. Robert D. Stimpson has been the fund manager of BOGSX since 2006.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Technology mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of technology mutual funds.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>