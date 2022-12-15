BOX Bolsters Portfolio Solutions With Box Shield Enhancements

Box ( BOX Quick Quote BOX - Free Report) is leaving no stone unturned to strengthen its portfolio offerings on the back of continuous product upgradations.
This is evident from the fact that the company recently enhanced its flagship security solution, Box Shield, with several features.
Box Shield was equipped with the Ethical Walls feature which prevents conflicts of interest and improper use of inside information by creating information barriers.
Box Shield has been updated its malware scanning capability for lowering the risk of malicious attacks.
In addition to these, new authentication and verification controls were added to Box Shield to offer users with enhanced protection against unauthorized account access.
With the upgraded Box Shield capabilities, Box aims to provide advanced security features to its customers.
Expanding Portfolio of Solutions
Apart from the recent enhancements, Box upgraded Box Sign with novel features to help Box customers optimally use the Box content cloud without incurring additional costs.
BOX is consistently bringing new solutions to provide better technological services to its customers.
In April, Box introduced the Box App Center, which gives customers access to several applications. The App Center is an open platform that integrates with more than 1500 applications, such as Microsoft Teams, Slack, ServiceNow, Google Workspace and Salesforce.
Box also introduced virtual whiteboarding and visual collaboration experience solution named Box Canvas to offer a secure collaboration platform to hybrid teams.
Customer Base Expansion
Box’s robust portfolio offerings are helping it attract new as well as retain old customers.
Box Shield is leveraged by companies like Broadcom and Beacon Capital to secure their data in the cloud.
Apart from this, Japan’s Ministry of the Environment recently renewed collaboration with BOX to digitize and streamline administrative operations for enhanced productivity.
Box was also picked by the Pan-American Life Insurance Group in May to facilitate a smooth collaboration and better digital experiences for its employees and customers.
The company’s growing momentum among customers is expected to continue benefiting its top line in the days ahead.
This, in turn, is likely to help Box win the confidence of the investors in the near and long terms.
Shares of Box have been up 21% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks
Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 31.1%. Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Box carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector are
Arista Networks ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , Airbnb ( ABNB Quick Quote ABNB - Free Report) and Asure Software ( ASUR Quick Quote ASUR - Free Report) . While Arista Networks and Asure Software sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Airbnb carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
Arista Networks has lost 8.9% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ANET is currently projected at 17.5%.
Airbnb has lost 43.6% in the year-to-date period. ABNB’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 20.7%.
Asure Software has gained 7.4% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ASUR is currently projected at 23%.
Image: Shutterstock
