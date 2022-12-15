Back to top

Company News for Dec 15, 2022

  • Shares of Braze, Inc. (BRZE - Free Report) declined 2.1% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 loss of $0.15 per share, wider the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.23 per share.
  • Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s (DAL - Free Report) shares gained 2.8% after the company raised its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings guidance
  • Shares of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA - Free Report) jumped 5.8% following Tuesday’s reports that the company has made significant progress in developing a treatment for skin cancer involving an experimental Moderna vaccine by combining it with a Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK - Free Report) cancer drug.
  • SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s (SOFI - Free Report) shares gained 6.1% after a filing showed that the company’s CEO Anthony Noto made a purchase of $5 million in common stocks.

