In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Fidelity Select Health Care Svcs (FSHCX) - free report >>
Neuberger Berman LgCap Grow Adv (NBGUX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Fidelity Select Health Care Svcs (FSHCX) - free report >>
Neuberger Berman LgCap Grow Adv (NBGUX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Fidelity Select Health Care Services (FSHCX - Free Report) : 0.71% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. FSHCX is part of the Sector - Health category, offering investors a focus on the healthcare industry, one of the largest sectors in the American economy. FSHCX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 14.36%.
Frost Growth Equity Institutional (FICEX - Free Report) : 0.63% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. FICEX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. FICEX, with annual returns of 11.17% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Neuberger Berman Guardian Adviser (NBGUX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.17%. Management fee: 0.88%. Five year annual return: 11.65%. NBGUX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.