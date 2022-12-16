Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Dec 16, 2022

  • Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX - Free Report) tumbled 8.6% on reports that the streaming giant’s ad-supported tier is missing viewership targets after making a slow start.
  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.’s (WBD - Free Report) shares fell 8.9% after the company increased its restructuring cost estimates by another $1 billion.
  • Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX - Free Report) plummeted 34.3% after it announced that it would make a $125 million common stock offering and another $125 million in a convertible debt offering.
  • Meta Platforms, Inc.’s (META - Free Report) shares declined 4.5% on the broader tech slump.

consumer-discretionary fang medical