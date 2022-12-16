We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Tullow (TUWOY) Signs Ivory Coast Offshore Exploration Contract
Tullow Oil Plc (TUWOY - Free Report) recently declared that it has signed a production sharing contract (PSC) for Ivory Coast's offshore exploration license CI-803. The U.K.-based, West Africa-focused oil and gas exploration firm will operate the license with 90% equity, with the remaining 10% interest owned by the local partner PetroCi Holdings.
Adjacent to the CI-524 license, which is also owned by Tullow (90%) and PetroCi (10%), the CI-803 offshore block covers an area of approximately 1,345 square kilometers. With the newly acquired license, Tullow strengthens its position in the Tano Basin, where significant prospects have been identified within the proven Cretaceous turbidite plays.
TUWOY stated that the work program for the initial two and a half years includes the reprocessing of existing 3D seismic data, along with prospect evaluation. Additionally, in CI-524, many drill candidates are being matured, while preparations continue for an exploration well to be drilled in 2024.
Tullow’s chief executive officer, Rahul Dhir, mentioned that the new license underscores the company’s solid commitment to investing and unlocking the resource potential on the Ivory Coast. “Our exploration strategy is focused around existing producing fields in basins where we have a differentiated understanding, in this case, through our deep understanding of the Tano Basin,” he ended.
Tullow Oil operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. The company has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets, with a focus on balanced long-term growth. It is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Tullow currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Investors interested in the energy space might also look at some other top-ranked stocks — Schlumberger (SLB - Free Report) , Repsol (REPYY - Free Report) and Halliburton (HAL - Free Report) — each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Schlumberger’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $2.17 per share, suggesting an increase of about 69.5% from the year-ago profit of $1.28.
SLB beat estimates for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters, the average being around 12.7%.
The consensus mark for Repsol’s 2022 earnings stands at $4.34 per share, up 120.3% from the year-ago earnings of $1.97.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for REPYY’s 2022 earnings per share has been revised upward by about 9.9% over the past 60 days from $3.95 to $4.34.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Halliburton’s 2022 earnings stands at $2.07 per share, which indicates an increase of about 91.7% from the year-ago profit of $1.08.
HAL beat estimates for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters, the average being around 5.5%.