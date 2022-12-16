We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Schwab (SCHW) Records a Fall in November Core Net New Assets
Charles Schwab (SCHW - Free Report) released its monthly activity report for November 2022. Core net new assets were $33.1 billion in the reported month, down 21% sequentially and 27% year over year. The decline was likely due to a not-so-impressive market performance.
Total client assets were $7.32 trillion, up 5% from October 2022 but down 8% from November 2021. Likewise, client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $3.78 trillion, rising 5% from the prior month but decreasing 3% year over year.
Schwab’s average interest-earning assets of $527 billion in the reported month declined 5% from October 2022 and 10% year over year. Average margin balances were $66 billion, decreasing 5% from the previous month and 24% on a year-over-year basis. Average bank deposit account balances totaled $130.5 billion, down 4% sequentially and 15% from November 2021.
Schwab opened 303,000 new brokerage accounts in November 2022, rising 2% sequentially but falling 32% from the year-earlier month.
Schwab’s active brokerage accounts totaled 33.6 million at the end of November 2022, which declined 1% sequentially but rose 2% from the year-ago month. Clients’ banking accounts were 1.71 million, stable sequentially and up 6% from November 2021. The number of corporate retirement plan participants was up 1% from the prior-month level and 6% year over year to 2.34 million.
Schwab’s inorganic growth efforts have reinforced its position as a leading brokerage player and are expected to be accretive to earnings. By offering commission-free trading, the company has witnessed a rise in client assets and brokerage accounts, which is improving its market share.
Over the past six months, shares of Schwab have rallied 28.5%, outperforming the 23.6% rise of the industry.
Currently, Schwab carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Competitive Landscape
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for November 2022. The segment, which deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally, reported a decline in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) on a sequential and a year-over-year basis.
IBKR’s total client DARTs were 1,952,000, down 1% from the October 2022 level and 30% year over year. On an annualized basis, IBKR recorded Cleared Average DARTs per customer account of 214,000. The metric decreased 2% sequentially and 45% from the prior-year period.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s (LPLA - Free Report) total brokerage and advisory assets were $1.14 trillion at the end of November 2022, increasing 4.5% from the prior month but down 3% year over year. The rise in LPLA’s assets balance from the October 2022 level was mainly driven by upbeat market performance. Of LPLA’s total assets, brokerage assets were $536.9 billion and advisory assets totaled $599 billion.