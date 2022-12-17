We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
United Rentals (URI) Stock Moves -1.1%: What You Should Know
United Rentals (URI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $353.51, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment rental company had gained 2.88% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 0.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.19% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United Rentals as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect United Rentals to post earnings of $9.91 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 34.1%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.28 billion, up 18.24% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $32.38 per share and revenue of $11.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of +46.78% and +19.72%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for United Rentals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.46% lower. United Rentals is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, United Rentals currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.04. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.58, so we one might conclude that United Rentals is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, URI's PEG ratio is currently 0.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.17 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.