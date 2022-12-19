Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 19th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arco Platform Limited (ARCE - Free Report) provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE - Free Report) is an explorer and producer of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ - Free Report) provides lifestyle and housing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.3% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

 


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) - free report >>

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) - free report >>

Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy