Company News for Dec 19, 2022

  • Shares of Adobe Inc. (ADBE - Free Report) surged 3% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $3.60, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.50.
  • Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR - Free Report) soared 124.8% following news that private equity firm Advent International will acquire the company for a consideration of around $6.4 billion.
  • The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s (GS - Free Report) shares fell 1% following news that the financial behemoth will retrench 8% of its workforce in January.
  • United States Steel Corp.’s (X - Free Report) shares climbed 5.8% after the company gave stronger-than-expected earnings guidance for fourth-quarter 2022.

