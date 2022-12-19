Back to top

Exact Sciences (EXAS) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Exact Sciences (EXAS - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, EXAS broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is widely-used by traders and analysts, and helps establish market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The indicator moves higher or lower together with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

EXAS has rallied 22.1% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests EXAS could be on the verge of another move higher.

Once investors consider EXAS's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 6 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors may want to watch EXAS for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


