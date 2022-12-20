We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Moves -0.74%: What You Should Know
NextEra Energy (NEE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $83.52, moving -0.74% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had gained 1.13% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's gain of 1.59% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 2.66% in that time.
NextEra Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.54, up 31.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.76 billion, up 14.09% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.90 per share and revenue of $20.4 billion, which would represent changes of +13.73% and +19.5%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher within the past month. NextEra Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, NextEra Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.37, which means NextEra Energy is trading at a premium to the group.
Meanwhile, NEE's PEG ratio is currently 3.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NEE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.18 as of yesterday's close.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.