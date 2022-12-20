We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Abbott (ABT) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know
Abbott (ABT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $106.59, moving -0.3% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs had gained 2.93% over the past month. This has traded in line with the Medical sector and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 2.66% in that time.
Abbott will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Abbott is projected to report earnings of $0.90 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 31.82%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.47 billion, down 17.41% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.21 per share and revenue of $43.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of 0% and -0.1%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Abbott. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Abbott is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Abbott currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.7, so we one might conclude that Abbott is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that ABT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.03. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ABT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.2 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.