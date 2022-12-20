Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 20th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU - Free Report) is a nuclear fuel and services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO - Free Report) is a mining and exploration company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 100% downward over the last 60 days.

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG - Free Report) is a specialty finance company providing debt recovery solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 60 days.

