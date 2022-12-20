Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Dec 20, 2022

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of The Walt Disney Co. (DIS - Free Report) tumbled 4.8% after collections from its film “Avatar: The Way of the Water” fell short of box office expectations.
  • Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX - Free Report) tanked 3.6% after the company decided to buy hypersonic engine manufacturer Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD - Free Report) for $4.7 billion.
  • Meta Platforms Inc.’s (META - Free Report) shares slid 4.1% after the EC decided to fine up to 10% of its annual global turnover if proved guilty on infringement of the EU's antitrust laws.
  • Uranium Energy Corp.’s (UEC - Free Report) shares rose 1% after posting first quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted loss per share of $0.01, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.02.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Walt Disney Company (DIS) - free report >>

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) - free report >>

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD) - free report >>

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) - free report >>

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) - free report >>

Published in

aerospace basic-materials consumer-discretionary tech-stocks