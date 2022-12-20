Back to top

Image: Bigstock

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. YPF recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

YPF could be on the verge of another rally after moving 9.2% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Looking at YPF's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 3 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on YPF for more gains in the near future.


