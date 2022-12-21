We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) closed at $11.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.88% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 16.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 10.16%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.6%.
Ford Motor Company will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Ford Motor Company is projected to report earnings of $0.59 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 126.92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $39.88 billion, up 12.96% from the prior-year quarter.
F's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $148.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.27% and +17.99%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ford Motor Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ford Motor Company has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.96 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.15.
Investors should also note that F has a PEG ratio of 1.99 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.2 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.