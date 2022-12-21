Growth funds offer incremental gains on capital by investing in stocks of companies that are projected to rise in value over the long term. However, a relatively higher tolerance for risk is a prerequisite other than the willingness to park money for an extended period while investing in these securities. This is because these may experience relatively greater fluctuation than the other fund classes.
Image: Bigstock
3 Large-Cap Growth Mutual Funds to Buy for Stellar Returns
Growth funds offer incremental gains on capital by investing in stocks of companies that are projected to rise in value over the long term. However, a relatively higher tolerance for risk is a prerequisite other than the willingness to park money for an extended period while investing in these securities. This is because these may experience relatively greater fluctuation than the other fund classes.
Additionally, large-cap funds are ideal investment options for those seeking a high-return potential accompanied by lesser risk than what small-cap and mid-cap funds bear. These funds have exposure to large-cap stocks with a long-term performance history, assuring more stability than what mid or small caps offer.
Below, we share with you three large-cap growth mutual funds, namely Amana Mutual Funds Trust Growth Fund Investor (AMAGX - Free Report) , Fidelity Advisor Series Equity Growth Fund (FMFMX - Free Report) and JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Fund Class A (OLGAX - Free Report) . Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
Amana Mutual Funds Trust Growth Fund Investor seeks long-term capital growth complying with Islamic principles, by investing most of its net assets in common stocks of domestic and foreign companies. AMAGX advisors choose to invest according to Islamic principles and follow the large-cap value investment style.
Amana Mutual Funds Trust Growth Fund Investor has three-year annualized returns of 15.2%. As of the end of Aug 2022, AMAGX had 36 issues and 10.10% of its assets were invested in Apple Incorporated.
Fidelity Advisor Series Equity Growth Fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities, which Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC (FMR) believes have above-average growth potential. FMFMX advisors chose to invest in stocks based on fundamental analysis factors such as the issuer's financial condition, industry position, as well as market and economic conditions to select investments.
Fidelity Advisor Series Equity Growth Fund has three-year annualized returns of 14.8%. FMFMX has an expense ratio of 0.01% compared with the category average of 0.99%.
JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Fund Class A seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in equity securities of well-established large companies. OLGAX advisors consider large-cap companies as those which have market capitalization similar to the companies listed on the Russell 1000 Growth Index during the time of purchase.
JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 14.6%. Giri K Devulapally has been the fund manager of OLGAX since August 2004.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all large-cap growth mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of large-cap growth mutual funds.
