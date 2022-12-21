Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Dec 21, 2022

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of HEICO Corp. (HEI - Free Report) surged 2.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $609.64 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.16%.
  • Shares of General Mills Inc. (GIS - Free Report) tumbled 4.6% after the company’s high-margin pet business took a hit in second-quarter fiscal 2023.  
  • FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s (FDS - Free Report) shares slid 5.4% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $504.82 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.19%.
  • Wells Fargo & Co.’s (WFC - Free Report) shares tanked 2% after U.S. regulators fined the company $3.7 billion on gross violation of auto loans, mortgages and deposit accounts transactions.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) - free report >>

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) - free report >>

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) - free report >>

Heico Corporation (HEI) - free report >>

Published in

aerospace business-services consumer-staples finance