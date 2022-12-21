We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Allegiant (ALGT) Dips 2.98% in Yesterday'sTrading: Here's Why
Shares of Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT - Free Report) declined 2.98% on Dec 20, closing the trading session at $65.07. The decline came despite an increase in November traffic. It seems that the decline in the number of departures for November disappointed investors, leading to the stock price depreciation.
What the Traffic Report Says
In November 2022, Allegiant carried 1.19 million passengers in scheduled service, up 8.4% from the November 2019 actuals. Revenue passenger miles (a measure of traffic) and available seat miles (a measure of capacity) increased 13.7% and 6.2%, respectively, from the November 2019 levels.
Load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) increased 5.6 points to 86% in November 2022, as the traffic increase was more than the capacity expansion. However, departures declined 1.3% from the November 2019 actuals.
In November 2022, Allegiant carried 8.2% more passengers (system-wide) than in November 2019. Capacity increased 6.9% from the three-year-ago comparable month’s reading.
Departures (system-wide) declined 0.7% from the November 2019 actuals. On a year-over-year basis, departures declined 9.4% and 8.1%, respectively, for scheduled service and total system.
