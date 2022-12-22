We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Peabody Energy (BTU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Peabody Energy (BTU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $28.86, moving +0.91% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%.
Heading into today, shares of the coal mining company had lost 3.44% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.49% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Peabody Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.21, down 9.05% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.46 billion, up 15.21% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.54 per share and revenue of $4.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +118% and +37.5%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Peabody Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.39% lower. Peabody Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Peabody Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.37. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.85, so we one might conclude that Peabody Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.