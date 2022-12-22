We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
W.R. Berkley (WRB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
W.R. Berkley (WRB - Free Report) closed at $73.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.37% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%.
Heading into today, shares of the insurance company had lost 1.74% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 3.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.49% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from W.R. Berkley as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.06, up 3.92% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.92 billion, up 13.9% from the year-ago period.
WRB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.29 per share and revenue of $11.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.18% and +18.97%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for W.R. Berkley. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. W.R. Berkley is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, W.R. Berkley is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.98. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.58.
We can also see that WRB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.94 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow WRB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.