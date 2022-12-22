Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 22nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG - Free Report) is a specialty finance company providing debt recovery solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 60 days.

H World Group Limited (HTHT - Free Report) is a hotel franchise based out of China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 376.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI - Free Report) engages in the extraction and production of potash. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.5% downward over the last 60 days.

