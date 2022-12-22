Zymeworks (ZYME) Up After Jazz Exercises Option for Cancer Drug

Shares of
Zymeworks ( ZYME Quick Quote ZYME - Free Report) were up 23.6% on Dec 21 after management announced that partner Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( JAZZ Quick Quote JAZZ - Free Report) exercised an option under the recently entered collaboration agreement for licensing rights to the former’s lead candidate, zanidatamab.
Following the exercise of this option, Jazz will now hold exclusivedevelopment and commercialization rights to zanidatamab, Zymeworks' lead candidate, across all its indications in all territories except in Asia/Pacific territories where the drug has already been licensed to
BeiGene ( BGNE Quick Quote BGNE - Free Report) .
Earlier this October, Zymeworks and Jazz entered into an exclusive licensing agreement to develop and market zanidatamab. Following the signing of this agreement, Jazz made an upfront payment of $50 million to Zymeworks. As part of this agreement, Jazz was granted this exclusive option if it wished to continue with the collaboration further.
In consideration for exercising the option, Jazz will pay an upfront payment of $325 million to Zymeworks. This payment will be made by Merck in fourth-quarter 2022.
Shares of Zymeworks have lost 46.6% in the year compared to the
Jazz’s decision to exercise its option is based on Zymeworks’ recently announced positive topline data from the pivotal phase IIb HERIZON-BTC-01 study, which evaluated zanidatamabin previously treated HER2-amplified biliary tract cancers (BTC). Data from the study showed that about 41% of study participants achieved an objective response. The median duration of response was 12.9 months. Based on this data, Jazz expects zanidatamab to become the next standard-of-care treatment in BTC.
Apart from the above payments, Zymeworks will also be eligible to receive regulatory milestone payments of up to $525 million and up to $862.5 million on the achievement of certain commercial milestones. Jazz will also be paying Zymeworks tiered royalties between 10% to 20% of the net sales if and when zanidatamab is approved and marketed. Thus, the deal has the potential to reach a total valuation of $1.76 billion.
Developed by Zymeworks, Zanidatamab is an investigational antibody candidate, which has been designed as a treatment option for patients with solid tumors that express HER2. The candidate is being evaluated by ZYME in multiple clinical studies targeting multiple oncology indications.
Apart from zanidatamab, Zymeworks is also developing zanidatamab zovodotin (ZW49) for a range of HER-2 expressing cancers. The candidate is currently undergoing a phase I study to establish its safety and antitumor activity in humans.
Zymeworks entered into a strategic collaboration with BeiGene in 2018, where the latter acquired the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize zanidatamab and zanidatamab zovodotin (ZW49) in Asia (excluding Japan), Australia and New Zealand. In return, ZYME received $40 million as an upfront payment from BeiGene. In addition, Zymeworks will also be entitled to receive development and commercial milestone payments of up to $390 million from BeiGene and potential royalties on future product sales.
