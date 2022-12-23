Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Dec 23, 2022

  • Shares of Micron Technology Inc. (MU - Free Report)   tumbled 3.4% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted loss per share of $0.04, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.02.
  • Shares of CarMax Inc. (KMX - Free Report) tanked 3.7% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.24, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58.
  • Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA - Free Report) shares plummeted 8.9% following its decision to offer a discount of $7,500 for the company’s Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s (AMC - Free Report) shares plunged 7.4% following its decision of a reverse stock-split and initiation of a $100 million capital raising program to meet the company’s debt obligations.

