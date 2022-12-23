We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ProQR (PRQR) Rises on Expanding RNA-Editing Deal With Eli Lilly
Shares of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR - Free Report) were up 63.6% on Thursday after the company announced that it expanded its current licensing and collaboration agreement with pharma giant Eli Lilly (LLY - Free Report) for the development and commercialization of new genetic medicines.
Last September, ProQR entered a licensing agreement with Eli Lilly for ProQR’s proprietary Axiomer RNA base-editing platform.
The ProQR stock has plunged 66.3% so far this year compared with the industry’s decline of 19.3%.
Per the terms of the latest expanded agreement, PRQR is eligible to receive $75 million, comprising upfront and an equity investment from LLY.
Eli Lilly will get access to additional targets in the central nervous system and peripheral nervous system with ProQR’s Axiomer platform. It will also have the right to exercise an option to further expand the partnership for a consideration of $50 million. Eli Lilly may provide ProQR access to its proprietary delivery technology for its wholly-owned pipeline.
Based on the actual deal entered in September 2021 and the expanded agreement today, ProQR is entitled to receive up to $3.75 billion in research, development/commercialization milestones from Eli Lilly.
PRQR will also likely receive tiered royalties of up to a mid-single-digit percentage on net product sales if a product is approved and commercialized from the above collaboration.
With the expanded collaboration deal, the companies are looking to explore more applications of the Axiomer platform to unveil innovative treatments for people living with diseases that have a high unmet medical need.
The partnership continues to leverage ProQR’s Axiomer RNA editing technology platform with Eli Lilly’s expertise in RNA therapeutics.
