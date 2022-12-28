We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Turkey ETF (TUR) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up 115% from its 52-week low of $17.20 per share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
TUR in Focus
The underlying MSCI Turkey IMI 25/50 Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure broad-based equity market performance in Turkey. The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Istanbul Stock Exchange. The fund charges 57 bps in fees and yields 1.98% annually.
Why the Move?
The Borsa Istanbul 100 index continues to hit fresh record highs to trade above the 5400 level in December, as investors keep on using equities as a hedge against surging consumer prices and a plunging lira. The Central Bank of Turkey paused the rate-cut cycle and left the one-week repo rate unchanged at 9% on December 22nd, following a 1000bps cut since September of 2021, per tradingeconomics.
More Gains Ahead?
The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 122.60. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.
Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.