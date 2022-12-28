Back to top

Company News for Dec 27, 2022

  • Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (META - Free Report) increased 0.8% after the company settled a privacy class action lawsuit, wherein it agreed to pay $725 million.
  • Nutanix, Inc.’s (NTNX - Free Report) shares plummeted 8% on reports that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE - Free Report) has ended talks of an acquisition of the cloud computing company.
  • Shares of 3M Company (MMM - Free Report) declined 1.2% after a judge disallowed the company from shifting its liability to a subsidiary in a case that involves combat earplugs.
  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation's (OXY - Free Report) shares gained 3.5% on the broader energy rally.

