Image: Bigstock
AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know
AGNC Investment (AGNC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.69, moving -0.19% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%.
Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 9.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.99%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.4%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from AGNC Investment as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.67 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $303.96 million, down 30.92% from the year-ago period.
AGNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.05 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.99% and -28.28%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AGNC Investment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AGNC Investment has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.51 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.24, so we one might conclude that AGNC Investment is trading at a discount comparatively.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 136, putting it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.